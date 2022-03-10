Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of North Alabama

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
WINTER WEATHER WEB IMAGE

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that includes every county in North Alabama.

It goes into effect at 9 p.m. Friday and currently is set to expire at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected in most areas.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph are expected.

Travel could be very difficult.

Count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated with the most accurate information on the approaching winter weather.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the three radars in our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars working together HERE

Directly access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Directly access the Decatur radar HERE

Directly access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

