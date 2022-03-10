Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of North Alabama

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that includes every county in North Alabama.
It goes into effect at 9 p.m. Friday and currently is set to expire at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected in most areas.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph are expected.
Travel could be very difficult.
