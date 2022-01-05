Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of North Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of North Alabama.
It is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. Thursday and expire at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The counties included are Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
