Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of North Alabama; Snow accumulation predicted

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 815 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CST Sunday was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&