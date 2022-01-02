Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of North Alabama; Snow accumulation predicted

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.
The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and expires at 3 a.m. Monday.
Snow is expected, with about one inch of accumulation predicted in some areas and up to two inches in others, according to the weather service.
Slippery road conditions may develop this evening and overnight. Slow down and use caution while traveling if snow is encountered.
