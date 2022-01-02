Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of North Alabama; Snow accumulation predicted

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 815 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 815 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CST Sunday was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around one inch,
with localized amounts up to two inches.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions may develop this evening and
overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling if snow is encountered.

&&

Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of North Alabama; Snow accumulation predicted

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Weather Advisory 1/2/22

Winter Weather Advisory issued 1/2/22

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and expires at 3 a.m. Monday.

Snow is expected, with about one inch of accumulation predicted in some areas and up to two inches in others, according to the weather service.

Slippery road conditions may develop this evening and overnight. Slow down and use caution while traveling if snow is encountered.

Watch WAAY 31 News at 5 and 10 p.m. Sunday for updates on the chances for wintry weather, and join us on WAAY 31 News at 4:30, 5 and 6 a.m. Monday for updates on any hazardous road conditions.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you