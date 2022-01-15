Winter Weather Advisory issued for 7 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties.
It is set to expire at midnight.
WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are possible in the higher elevations.
IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.
