...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 6.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches. A few locations in the higher terrain could receive
locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Madison and Marshall counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Winter Weather Advisory issued for 7 North Alabama counties

  • Updated
  • 0
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties.

It is set to expire at midnight.

WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are possible in the higher elevations.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

