Winter Weather Advisory issued for 4 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of North Alabama and southern Tennessee until 2 a.m. Saturday. 

The advisory includes Madison, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb counties. It also includes Moore, Lincoln and Franklin counties in Tennessee.

The NWS' Huntsville office said the advisory is mainly for higher elevation areas, some of which have already seen a half-inch or more of snow and could see accumulations of up to 1 inch. 

Slippery road conditions are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, Lookout Mountain and Sand Mountain, as well as on bridges and overpasses. Drivers are expected to use caution and slow down if they must travel during this time. 

