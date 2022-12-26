Winter Weather Advisory extended for 6 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended a Winter Weather Advisory for six North Alabama counties plus Franklin County in Tennessee until 9 p.m.
Additional snow accumulations around one-half of an inch, with a few locally higher amounts likely.
The advisory includes Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman counties in Alabama.
Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges and overpasses. This will result in hazardous travel conditions.
Avoid travel if possible. Slow down and use caution otherwise.
A list of impassable roads can be found here.
