Winter weather across North Alabama

Snow, rain and a mix of both reported across North Alabama! Here are some pictures and video that were provided to WAAY 31.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 700 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/17/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Tonight... Lingering moisture from recent rain and snow, in combination with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the Tennessee River, are especially at risk. For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media outlets or your Department of Transportation. Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be free of ice. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.