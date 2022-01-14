 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...

A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring wet accumulating snowfall. Rain will begin to mix
with snow early Sunday morning, changing to all snow during the late
morning into the afternoon hours.

Wet snowfall accumulations are possible, with an inch or less likely
in northwest and north central Alabama. Heavier snowfall is expected
in southern middle Tennessee and far northeast Alabama where Winter
Storm Watches are in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. Please keep checking
for updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground is likely to linger into Monday and could cause hazardous
driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Winter Storm Watch issued for DeKalb, Jackson counties

  • Updated
  • 0
WINTER STORM WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Storm Watch for DeKalb and Jackson counties.

It is set to take effect at 6 a.m. Sunday and expire at 6 p.m. Sunday.

WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and due to the presence of cold temperatures, hazardous travel conditions could persist into Monday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavier snowfall amounts may occur in snow bands that develop across the region. So, keep abreast of the latest forecast information as expected snowfall totals are likely to change.

Count on WAAY 31 and our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network to keep you informed on the approaching wintry weather. Visit our Weather page HERE, get direct access to our radars HERE, and download our weather app HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you