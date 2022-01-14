Winter Storm Watch issued for DeKalb, Jackson counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Storm Watch for DeKalb and Jackson counties.
It is set to take effect at 6 a.m. Sunday and expire at 6 p.m. Sunday.
WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and due to the presence of cold temperatures, hazardous travel conditions could persist into Monday.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavier snowfall amounts may occur in snow bands that develop across the region. So, keep abreast of the latest forecast information as expected snowfall totals are likely to change.
Count on WAAY 31 and our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network to keep you informed on the approaching wintry weather. Visit our Weather page HERE, get direct access to our radars HERE, and download our weather app HERE.