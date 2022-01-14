 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...

A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring chances for accumulating snowfall. Rain may begin
to change over to snow early Sunday morning in northwest portions of
Alabama, with a gradual changeover to snow or mix of snow and light
rain or freezing rain in remaining areas on Sunday. Snowfall
accumulations are possible, with the highest amounts likely in the
higher terrain of northeastern Alabama. Some banding of snow may
occur in some locations, which could even lead to heavy snowfall
accumulations in some areas on Sunday. The best chances for the
heaviest snowfall would be in northernmost Alabama. However, snowfall
totals across the area are still uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. So, please keep
abreast of the latest winter weather information. Due to the
likelihood for cold temperatures in the wake of the departing system
on Sunday, any snow on the ground is likely to linger into Monday and
could cause hazardous driving conditions early in the new work week.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Winter Storm Watch for Tennessee, light snow accumulations expected Sunday

Confidence is increasing in winter weather for North Alabama this weekend. Before we dive deep into the forecast, let's focus on today first. We're waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 30s right now under mostly clear skies. Highs top out in the low 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. That's a few degrees cooler than yesterday but still seasonable for mid-January. Overnight lows are in the mid 30s.

Now onto the weekend. Winter weather is likely to impact the Tennessee Valley but there are still plenty of questions. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of our southern Tennessee counties from late Saturday night through Sunday evening. As of this morning, none of our Alabama counties are under any winter weather alerts but that will likely change later today or early Saturday.

Winter Storm Watch Friday AM

Widespread rain begins to move into northwest Alabama Saturday afternoon and move into the entire region by Saturday night.

Future Radar 11 PM Saturday

Rain will continue through the overnight hours but no winter weather is expected until early Sunday. That's when we begin to see a changeover to rain/snow mix and eventually all snow.

Future Radar 7 AM Sunday

The snow continues through Sunday afternoon before coming to an end Sunday evening.

Future Radar 430 Sunday

As we have said all week long, the smallest changes to the track of this storm and the temperatures will play a huge role in how this event ultimately unfolds. We expect the low pressure center to move through between Cullman and Birmingham. But if that track shifts as little as 25 to 50 miles, we could be talking about all rain or much more significant snow depending on which direction it shifts.

Our greater uncertainty now is temperatures as this system moves through. Data sources are all over the place with just how long it will take us to go below freezing Sunday and if any moisture will still be around by the time we do hit freezing.

With all these uncertainties in play, you will likely see forecast models on social media with very different ideas about how this weekend plays out. Remember that models are simply a guide and not official forecasts.

For now, our official forecast is 1 to 3 inches for many of our Alabama counties (including the Huntsville metro and the Shoals). Higher amounts are expected to our north with 3 to 5 inches for our southern Tennessee counties. Areas near Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, and Gadsden will only see up to 1 inch at most (likely less than that).

Friday AM Snow Forecast

We will continue to adjust these forecast totals over the next 48 hours as some of the finer details come into focus. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online at waaytv.com for continuing updates.

