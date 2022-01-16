Winter Storm Warning issued for Madison, Marshall counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Madison and Marshall counties.
It expires at Midnight.
DeKalb and Jackson counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee also are under a Winter Storm Warning that expires at Midnight.
WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches. A few locations in the higher terrain could receive locally higher amounts.
IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may lead to tree and power line damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
