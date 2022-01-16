Winter Storm Warning issued for Madison, Marshall counties

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 6.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/17/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&