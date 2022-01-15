Winter Storm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Storm Warning for DeKalb and Jackson counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.
It is set to take effect at 6 a.m. Sunday and expire at Midnight.
WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts in the higher elevations. Winds gusting at 30 to 40 mph.
IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds may lead to tree branches and weakened trees being knocked down.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
