...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible
to impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or
less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are
possible in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Winter Storm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Storm Warning for DeKalb and Jackson counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.

It is set to take effect at 6 a.m. Sunday and expire at Midnight.

WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts in the higher elevations. Winds gusting at 30 to 40 mph.

IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds may lead to tree branches and weakened trees being knocked down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

