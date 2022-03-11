Winter Storm Warning issued for all of North Alabama

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all 10 North Alabama counties.
It goes into effect at 9 p.m. Friday and is set to expire at 9 a.m. Saturday.
This includes Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties.
It also includes Cullman County in Alabama and Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in Tennessee.
Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near 5 inches in the higher elevations of southern middle Tennessee.
Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Snow and ice-covered roadways will be possible. Travel could be very difficult.
The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may lead to tree and power line damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
