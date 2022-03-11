Winter Storm Warning issued for 8 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for eight North Alabama counties.
It goes into effect at 9 p.m. Friday and is set to expire at 9 a.m. Saturday.
This includes Colbert, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.
Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Snow and ice-covered roadways will be possible. Travel could be very difficult.
The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may lead to tree and power line damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In DeKalb and Marshall counties, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during winter weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Rob Elvington and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars HERE
Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Access the Decatur radar HERE
Access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE