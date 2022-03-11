 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel conditions possible this morning due to snow and
ice on roads...

Recent snowfall accumulations and lingering moisture on roadways, in
combination with cold air moving into the region, has created
patches of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some
major highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the
Tennessee River, are especially at risk. For a complete list of
affected roadways, consult local media outlets.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able
to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Through Noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Winter Storm Warning CANCELLED for all of North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
WINTER STORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

5:30 a.m. UPDATE: The National Weather Service has cancelled the Winter Storm Warning early.

From earlier:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all 10 North Alabama counties.

It goes into effect at 9 p.m. Friday and is set to expire at 9 a.m. Saturday.

This includes Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties.

It also includes Cullman County in Alabama and Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in Tennessee.

Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near 5 inches in the higher elevations of southern middle Tennessee.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Snow and ice-covered roadways will be possible. Travel could be very difficult.

The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during winter weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Rob Elvington and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you