Winter storm hits Middle Tennessee, crippling travel in region

Freezing rain covered everything along the state line in Lincoln County, Tennessee, on Thursday, catching some travelers by surprise.
Further north, roads became icy and packed with snow, causing major travel headaches through Middle Tennessee as interstates became parking lots.
WAAY 31 caught up with Mike and Cheri Eiras, who were headed home to Nashville after a week in Florida. They had two kayaks on the roof of their small SUV and said they hoped they wouldn't need to use them to get through snow as they headed north on Interstate 65.
Reports of crashes blocking the roads and causing major gridlock began around Exit 20 on I-65 Thursday afternoon, according to Tennessee Welcome Center staff members, who spent the day answering questions from frantic travelers caught in the storm.
"Bama roads seem to be treated well. There is salt on them already, and that's great," said Mike Eiras. "We wondered while we were on vacation how these kayaks would on the snow, and we might just find out," he added with a smile.
From Pulaski to Fayetteville, just north of the state line, widespread icing starting around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. There were no immediate reports of power outages.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens overnight, creating the potential for black ice on the wet roads.