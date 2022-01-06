 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Winter storm hits Middle Tennessee, crippling travel in region

Tennessee street sign ice

Ice hangs from a street sign in Tennessee.

 By Matt Kroschel

Freezing rain covered everything along the state line in Lincoln County, Tennessee, on Thursday, catching some travelers by surprise.

Further north, roads became icy and packed with snow, causing major travel headaches through Middle Tennessee as interstates became parking lots.

WAAY 31 caught up with Mike and Cheri Eiras, who were headed home to Nashville after a week in Florida. They had two kayaks on the roof of their small SUV and said they hoped they wouldn't need to use them to get through snow as they headed north on Interstate 65. 

Reports of crashes blocking the roads and causing major gridlock began around Exit 20 on I-65 Thursday afternoon, according to Tennessee Welcome Center staff members, who spent the day answering questions from frantic travelers caught in the storm. 

"Bama roads seem to be treated well. There is salt on them already, and that's great," said Mike Eiras. "We wondered while we were on vacation how these kayaks would on the snow, and we might just find out," he added with a smile.

From Pulaski to Fayetteville, just north of the state line, widespread icing starting around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. There were no immediate reports of power outages. 

Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens overnight, creating the potential for black ice on the wet roads.

