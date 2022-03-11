Winter storm arrives tonight, bitter cold start to the weekend

As you wake up this morning, you would not think a winter storm is on the way. Temperatures are in the low 40s right now with mostly clear skies. Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the daytime hours, but most remain dry. After sunset, the weather whiplash arrives in a big way.
Confidence is increasing for widespread accumulating snow overnight. There has been a distinct trend towards higher accumulations as well. As a result, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all counties in our area with the exception of Marshall and DeKalb Counties. The warning goes from 9 PM tonight until 9 AM Saturday. Marshall and DeKalb Counties remain under a Winter Weather Advisory during the same timeframe.
The timing of the rain to snow changeover remains unchanged.
Shoals: 8 PM - 10 PM
I-65 Corridor (including the Huntsville Metro): 10 PM - 12 AM
Sand Mountain: 12 AM - 2 AM
Areas under the Winter Storm Warning will see 2 to 3 inches of snow tonight. This includes Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, the Shoals, and Scottsboro. Should any banding of heavier snow occur, locally higher amounts near 4 inches can't be ruled out. Our southern Tennessee counties will see 3 to 5 inches, especially for portions of Lincoln and Franklin counties north of US Highway 64. The further southeast you go, the lighter snow totals will be. Those in the Winter Weather Advisory will see around 1 to 2 inches of snow, including Guntersville, Fort Payne, and Gadsden.
Travel will not be impossible, but rather difficult late tonight and early Saturday. This afternoon's warm temperatures should help limit initial snow on the roads. However, as temperatures crash tonight, a flash freeze will be possible as wet roads turn into black ice. If you must travel overnight or early Saturday, please use extreme caution, fill up your gas tank, and have emergency supplies on hand (blankets, flashlights, food, etc.)
In addition to the snow, the wind will be howling out of the northwest. A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon Saturday for wind gusts up to 40 MPH. This wind will be strong enough to perhaps cause blowing snow and scattered power outages. Wind chills will also drop to the single digits Saturday morning.
Saturday will be very cold despite clearing skies and sunshine. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach freezing with wind chills staying in the 20s. We should have enough sunshine to melt most of the lingering snow from roadways tomorrow, but another cold night may lead to some slick spots Saturday night and Sunday morning. Warmer temperatures return next week.