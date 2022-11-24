Winter Park opens at the Orion Amphitheater

If you're looking for a little winter fun, look no further than the Orion Amphitheater for the first-ever Winter Park.
This event is one of Huntsville's ways of keeping residents engaged all year round.
Activities include ice skating, enjoying your own private igloo, spending time with Santa and much more.
It's a family-friendly venue where anyone and everyone is welcome.
On Thanksgiving Day, one person admitted it was his actually his second night coming to the park.
"You can just come in and relax. They set things up for you. There’s the ice skating, they’ve got beverages to drink — it’s very relaxing," said Chris Barbee. "It’s just a really comfortable place to be and really easy to get to. It’s something that’s comfortable, a good way to spend time with family and friends and get out of the house — it’s just a nice evening."
The free event with activities also has food and drink available for purchase.
For more information, click here.