Winter Park at the Orion Amphitheater

If you're looking for a little winter fun, look no further than the Orion Amphitheater for the first-ever Winter Park.
This event is one of Huntsville's ways of keeping residents engaged all year round.
Some activities include ice skating, enjoying your own private igloo, spending time with Santa and much more.
It's a family-friendly event where anyone and everyone is welcome.
A Thanksgiving day attendee says tonight is actually his second night coming to the Winter Park.
"You can just come in and relax. They set things up for you. There’s the ice skating, they’ve got beverages to drink it’s very relaxing. It’s just a really comfortable place to be and really easy to get to. It’s something that’s comfortable. A good way to spend time with family and friends and get out of the house, it’s just a nice evening," said Chris Barbee, an attendee of this event.
This is a free event with activities along with food and drink available for purchase.
For more information on this website, visit their website here.