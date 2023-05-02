Windy weather day at Riverton Elementary School!

WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent this windy afternoon with some second graders at Riverton Elementary School! These sweet and smart students got to learn all about hurricanes, tornadoes, and severe weather safety!
With the help of Ms. Frizzle and The Magic School Bus, the class took a literary trip inside of a hurricane! They talked all about where hurricanes originate, where they get their energy from, and how they can lead to the development of hail and even tornadoes on land.
The students asked wonderful questions about where the safest place in their house is for them to be during severe weather, how we know when tornadoes are coming, and how hail forms.
Meteorologist Grace helped each of these kiddos develop a severe weather safety plan and she, of course, showed them StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet. They also got to take home a famous red WAAY 31 backpack filled with prizes and our WAAY 31 StormTracker Safety Guides written by our team of Meteorologists!
Thanks for a great visit, Riverton!