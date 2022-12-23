Wind chills below zero all day, temperatures below freezing through Christmas

**Wind Chill WARNING continues until Noon Saturday**
Most roadways have dried out overnight thanks to strong gusty winds following the Arctic cold front. A few slick spots remain possible this morning, mainly in the higher elevations and on secondary roads.
Use caution if you are venturing out early this morning. Light snow flurries may linger until midday. Even some light, lake-effect snow from Wheeler Lake can't be ruled out for northern Morgan County.
Dangerously cold air continues to settle in Friday. Actual temperatures only top out in the teens. Wind gusts up to 30 mph keep wind chills in the 0 to -5 degree range this afternoon. Overnight lows fall into the single digits, with wind chills at 5 to 10 degrees below zero.
Temperatures remain below freezing throughout Christmas weekend, but the forecast remains dry. The wind will begin to relax a bit Saturday, which will finally allow wind chills to go back above zero.
Mild weather returns next week. Following a small chance for flurries Monday night, highs surge to near 60 by late next week.
FRIDAY: Flurries during the morning, dangerously cold all day. Highs in the teens. Wind chills between 0 and -5. Wind: NW 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies, extremely cold. Lows in the single digits. Wind chills between -5 and -10. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
SATURDAY: Sunny but very cold. Highs in the mid-20s. Wind chills in the teens. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.