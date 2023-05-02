 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory and sunny skies for your Tuesday, plus when you'll need your umbrella next!

*Wind Advisory in effect from 11 AM to 6 PM Tuesday*

Gusty winds up to 45 mph remain in the forecast throughout the day today. Though sustained winds will sit in the teens, it's those powerful wind gusts that are the reason for the wind advisory in effect until 6 PM tonight.

Tuesday Wind Gusts Forecast

Tuesday's high temperatures will sit near 70 and feature plenty of beautiful sunshine overhead. We'll keep the sun and 70s for the next several days, as well.

Tuesday Forecast

Rain chances return to the forecast on Friday. Isolated morning rain could impact your morning commute but then we will have several hours of dry conditions midday, this will allow for temperatures to warm up to the mid-70s on Friday. Heavier rain, still scattered in nature, returns Friday night and lasts through much of the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday bring highs in the low 80s, which is close to average for this time of year, but the on-and-off pattern of rain and some thunderstorms will make planning outdoor activities difficult. Continue to check back with WAAY 31 StormTracker team several times as we head closer to this weekend to get the most updated radar outlooks as they become available.

TUESDAY: Sunny and windy. Highs near 70. Wind: WNW 15-20, gusting up to 45 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.

