Win or lose Fort Payne community proud of hometown hero Evan McPherson

Even though Fort Payne, Alabama is more than 400 miles away from Cincinnati, the community is all in for the Bengals. That's because of one key player—hometown hero Evan McPherson.
"We're Evan fans," Jennifer Raines said at the Jefferson's watch party.
"So, that means we're Bengal fans," Christy Evans added.
Some fans in the crowd were watching their first football game in years.
"I didn't even watch NFL football until now," Laran Adkins said.
But, everyone was hoping for the same thing.
"Hope he kicks the winning field goal of the game," Teresina Cocker said.
Everyone's eyes were glued on the TV watching the big game.
"Win or lose, it doesn't really matter," John Willngham said.
That's because McPherson is already a champion in everyone's eyes.
"I think it gives us a lot of hope that somebody from Fort Payne can make it that far. I feel like I'm a part of something bigger because he's from Fort Payne. A product of Fort Payne city, so that makes it all the more special," Kayla Magbie said.