William Darby's lawyer, Madison County District Attorney react to sentence overturning

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals made a bombshell decision Friday, overturning the murder conviction of former Huntsville Police officer, William "Ben" Darby, on Friday.
Darby's defense team, led by attorney Robert Tuten, filed the appeal in February of 2022, alleging the court had not given the jury their requested instructions on self-defense related to Darby's job.
After reading the court's 62-page decision, Tuten said the decision is something he knew would eventually happen.
"In the first press conference after the conviction was handed down, we told the news we did not think that the conviction could stand," said Tuten. "[We] told the news that we had anticipated it would be overturned."
On the other end, Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard said the decision did not anger him.
"If you've been here for over 30 years, you understand the system," said Broussard. "It's a wonderful system [and] it doesn't always go one side or the other's way."
Tuten said Alabama's Attorney General, Steve Marshall, has 14 days to decide whether or not to ask the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to review their decision.
He said he does not believe this will be the case, paving the way for his client to be able to post bond.
Broussard said while waiting for the Attorney General's decision, he said he has a feeling a decision will come soon and a retrial will happen.
"It's probably, ultimately will be back in front of us," said Broussard.