Weather Alert

...Dense fog atop area mountains and ridgetops this evening...

Low clouds are producing dense fog atop area mountains and ridge tops
this evening. This has lowered visibility to 1/4 mile or less, and in
some cases to near zero. This includes Sand Mountain, Lookout
Mountain, Brindley Mountain and others along the Cumberland Plateau.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between
you and other cars.

Little improvement is foreseen through the evening hours.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce 'Bad Boys' sequel

  • Updated
  • 0
Will Smith (left) and Martin Lawrence star in a scene from "Bad Boys For Life."

 Ben Rothstein/Kyle Kaplan

Bad boys for life!

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced Tuesday that they are reuniting for another sequel in their "Bad Boys" franchise.

Smith took to social media with the news of "Bad Boys 4" with a video on his verified Instagram account.

In the video, Smith amps his followers up as he climbs into the car and drives.

"Yo, I've got an announcement," he says in the beginning. "Y'all better stop scrolling. Seriously."

He then heads to Lawrence's house, where Lawrence opens the door and asks, "It's about that time?"

They say in unison "Bad boys 4 life" before riffing on the fact that the third film, released in 2020, was titled "Bad Boys For Life."

Lawrence shared the video on his verified account.

The first two films were "Bad Boys" released in 1995 and "Bad Boys II" in 2003.

According to Deadline, the new film is in early pre-production with the third movie's directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct the fourth.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

