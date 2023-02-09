Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?

You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend.
Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us.
The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops between the polar air mass to the north and the warm mid-latitude air mass to the south.
Every so often, an area of polar air will sag so far south that it eventually breaks free from the main jet stream flow and create it's own area of low pressure. These are known as cutoff lows.
One of those cutoff lows is forecast to develop over Texas and Louisiana on Saturday, drift east along the Gulf Coast, then shift north toward the Carolinas on Sunday.
There's an old saying "cutoff low, weatherman's woe" for a reason.
Instead of moving along the flow of the jet stream, cutoff lows tend to slowly meander. Predicting their exact forward speed and direction is very challenging.
That's where this weekend's forecast comes into play.
Weather prediction models are struggling to determine the exact location of this weekend's system.
That's important because this low will be strong enough to produce heavy precipitation and snow in parts of the Southeast.
Here's the bottom line for North Alabama. If the track stays farther northwest, there will be potential for a brief period of wet, heavy snow late Saturday night through early Sunday morning.
Recent warm weather would likely limit the impact to roads, but the snow could be heavy enough for it to accumulate.
Not only will we miss the snow if it tracks farther southeast, but we may not see much precipitation at all!
Further complicating the forecast is the fact that Saturday night low temperatures will be near or just above freezing.
The most likely scenario? North Alabama sees very little snow and there are no impacts to travel.
Still, stay weather aware this weekend just in case Mother Nature throws a curveball our way.