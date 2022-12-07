Will Anderson Jr. Tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama football's Will Anderson Jr. has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, as the league office announced individual awards for the 2022 season Wednesday.
The honors were voted on by the league's 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.
Anderson was selected at the Nagurski Trophy winner which is awarded to the nation's top defensive player, he claimed the honor for the second consecutive season.
Anderson totaled 51 tackles on the season, including 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.