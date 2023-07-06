Wildlife creates havoc in Marshall County, leaves thousands without power for a short period

Thousands of Marshall County residents were left in the dark for a short time Wednesday after a snake made an appearance on one of their transformers, causing it to shut off.
Wednesday started as just another day for Scott Bobo, who is the general manager of the Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative.
He said then suddenly he began receiving calls.
"I got calls from all sides of town," said Bobo. "[That] is not normal."
Within minutes, crews figured out the culprit wasn't the usual suspect.
"We do have a lot of trouble with critters," said Bobo. "We have, most of the time the situations we deal with are squirrels."
This time it wasn't a squirrel, but a rat snake.
"He was going for a bird's nest, which was close to where he was found," said Bobo. "He just didn't make it."
Crews worked quickly to fix the damage, able to do so within 30 minutes, with Bobo comparing the damage to something homeowners can face.
"When you overload a circuit in your house, your circuit breaker is going to trip," said Bobo. "In order to keep it from causing more damage."
Bobo said while this situation isn't one he wants to happen again, there was a bit of comic relief from all of it.
"A couple of them had a little bit of an argument about which one was going to get the snake down," said Bobo laughing. "You know, you don't want it to fall on top of you."