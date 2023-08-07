Wildcats host third annual Moms' Varsity Experience

Sons on the sideline, cheering on their moms in a game of football. Yup, you read that right.
On Monday night at Westminster Christian Academy, the Wildcats hosted their 3rd annual Moms' Varsity Football Experience -- putting moms in their sons’ shoes.
“We actually watch film, we learn things and then they come out here, we tackle,” Wildcats head coach Louis LeBlanc explained. “We split up in the position groups and let them just learning the basics. And then offensive coaches get them all up in the formation, run a few plays, defensive coaches get them lined up in the defense and then come together and let them go.”
But the event is about more than just teaching the moms about the game.
“They’re gonna learn what their sons do so when they sit up in the stands they can, hopefully, understand a little bit better what they’re doing, why they’re doing it. Even maybe start recognizing some signals,” LeBlanc said. “Just another way to connect with their sons.”
Through participation, parents like Michelle Rosson see a different side of the sport.
“I used to wonder why he wanted to play defense, but now I know because it’s a lot more fun to run after and tackle and a lot less pressure,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Split up into groups that correspond to their sons’ position, the moms also feel the pressure.
“My son plays the quarterback position,” Felicia Rutledge said. “It gives us a little bit of an idea of what they have to deal with on a daily basis and the quick thinking that they have to have to see where they’re going to hand off the ball or pass the ball to whoever’s available.”
As impressive as the moms were, they will not be in uniform when the Wildcats get their season started against Lee on August 25.