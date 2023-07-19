 Skip to main content
Wife of George Jones presents Huntsville Police $80,000

THIS PAST SPRING THE VON BRAUN CENTER WAS FILLED WITH AN ALL STAR TRIBUTE CONCERT TO THE LATE GEORGE JONES WITH SOME OF THE PROCEEDS GOING TO SUPPORT  TWO HUNTSVILLE POLICE OFFICERS  SHOT IN THE LINE OF DUTY.                                                                                       A CHECK FOR OVER $80,000 WAS PRESENTED AT POLICE HEADQUARTERS.                  THE APRIL 25 SHOW WAS ONE OF THE LARGEST ATTENDED SHOWS IN VBC HISTORY. DAYS LEADING UP TO THE CONCERT OFFICER GARRETT CRUMBY LOST HIS LIFE AND OFFICER ALBERT MORIN SUFFERED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES, BUT RECENTLY RETURNED TO DUTY.  NANCY JONES, NANCY JONES, THE WIFE OF THE COUNTRY LEGEND WANTED TO DO SOMETHING FOR THE POLICE OFFICERS.IN ADDITION TO THE CONCERT PROCEEDS, CELEBRITY AUTOGRAPHED GUITARS, AND FRONT ROW TICKETS WERE AUCTIONED WITH ALL FUNDS GOING DIRECTLY TO THE TWO HUNTSVILLE OFFICERS.

