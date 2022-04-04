Widow of John Hunt Park trench collapse victim files lawsuit against contractors, city of Huntsville

A woman has filed suit against multiple contracts and the city of Huntsville after her husband, a city public works employee, was killed in a trench collapse while he worked in John Hunt Park.
According to the suit, reviewed by WAAY 31 on Monday, Quentin Mitchell Taylor, the widow of Bobby Ray Green, is suing and demanding a jury trial.
Green died and two other workers were hurt when the storm-water drainage system's trench area collapsed Sept. 2, 2021.
The lawsuit outlines a list of alleged missteps, including allegations that contractors lacked safety inspections and provided inadequate safety devices.
Defendants named in the suit include Chapman Sisson Architects, Johnson & Associates Consulting Engineers LLC, Croy Engineering LLC, Geo Solutions LLC and the city of Huntsville.
Taylor also claims there were not enough workers assigned to the job to keep everyone safe and that her husband did not have the proper safety equipment in the trench.
The city of Huntsville is named in the suit as part of a workman's compensation claim for Taylor. Green was a city employee, and the lawsuit demands payment under Alabama's Workers Compensation Act.
WAAY 31 reached out to the defendants listed in the suit. Only the city of Huntsville has provided a comment so far.
The city's comment: “While not yet formally served with a copy, a lawsuit filed this morning in the Circuit Court of Madison County, Alabama, on behalf of “Quentin Mitchell Taylor, Lawful Wife of Bobby Ray Green, Deceased”, the city has been made aware of the filing. As is its usual practice, the city will not be commenting upon the lawsuit except within the confines of the formal legal process. The city, its Administration, and Mr. Green’s fellow employees remain deeply saddened by the tragedy wherein Mr. Green lost his life.”
Read the full lawsuit below.