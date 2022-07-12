Widespread thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Ahead of an approaching cold front, showers and thunderstorms are possible by late tonight. The greatest risk for storms overnight will be for counties near the Tennessee state line. An isolated storm could even be strong to severe, but the threat is low.
The same cold front slowly drops south through North Alabama on Wednesday. Showers and storms will become much more widespread throughout the day tomorrow, peaking during the afternoon and early evening hours.
An isolated strong to severe storm is possible Wednesday afternoon, but mostly for areas further south and east. The greatest risk would be for damaging straight-line winds. Any storm is capable of producing very heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms wind down past sunset tomorrow night.
Rainfall forecasts have gone up for Wednesday's storms! Higher amounts are expected in our southern counties, where places like Guntersville, Fort Payne and Cullman will see about 1 inch of rain. Areas closer to the Tennessee line will only see a quarter- to half-inch.
The cold front keeps temperatures in check through the weekend. Highs remain in the low 90s, and lows hover near 70. Summertime showers and storms are back in the forecast this weekend, too.