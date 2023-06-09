Widespread storms likely on Sunday, and some could be severe

Air Quality Alert in effect for Madison and Morgan Counties today.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires combined with ground level ozone will make for unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. This includes young children, older adults, and those with respiratory issues. If you fall under one of these categories, consider limiting your time outdoors today.
Mostly clear skies will stick around tonight as temperatures fall to the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll kick off the weekend with more sunshine. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday south of the Tennessee River, but most of North Alabama should stay dry. Highs will be near 90.
Showers and storms will be possible early Sunday, but appear most likely in the afternoon and evening. Widespread rain is anticipated and localized totals of 1-2 inches will be possible. There is also potential for severe wind gusts and large hail. A level 2 risk for severe weather is in place northwest Alabama.
Rain will clear out early Monday through Tuesday before our next round of storms arrives next Wednesday and Thursday. Highs next week will hover around the mid-80s to low 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.