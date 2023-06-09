 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Widespread storms likely on Sunday, and some could be severe

SPC Outlook

Air Quality Alert in effect for Madison and Morgan Counties today.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires combined with ground level ozone will make for unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. This includes young children, older adults, and those with respiratory issues. If you fall under one of these categories, consider limiting your time outdoors today.

Mostly clear skies will stick around tonight as temperatures fall to the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll kick off the weekend with more sunshine. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday south of the Tennessee River, but most of North Alabama should stay dry. Highs will be near 90.

Showers and storms will be possible early Sunday, but appear most likely in the afternoon and evening. Widespread rain is anticipated and localized totals of 1-2 inches will be possible. There is also potential for severe wind gusts and large hail. A level 2 risk for severe weather is in place northwest Alabama.

Rain will clear out early Monday through Tuesday before our next round of storms arrives next Wednesday and Thursday. Highs next week will hover around the mid-80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores.

