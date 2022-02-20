Widespread showers moving in on President's Day

Big changes are set to arrive after what has been a beautiful nice quiet weekend.
Cloud coverage begins to build in tonight, which will keep temperatures on the milder side as we head to bed tonight and head out the door tomorrow. It'll be a seasonable but cloudy day for your President's Day. We will stay dry throughout the morning and most of the day, but chance for widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms moves into the area as early as tomorrow afternoon. This round of storms will have very limited severe potential, and the heavier bands of rain look to be off to our north and western areas. The heavy rain could cause some rivers and creeks to rise, so our flooding concerns do begin as early as tomorrow night.
Then comes round two on Tuesday, there's still some questions with this system that should become much clearer in the next day or two, but but we can anticipate this round could bring on an additional 2 to 3"+ of rainfall. Chances are we could see a Flash Flood Warning with this, but the chance for strong severe storms is looking less likely during the afternoon and evening hours than initially thought. However, the threat can't be completely ruled out. If we get some breaks in the cloud coverage to allow for some heating, there is still a good chance we could see some strong to severe storms with this. This system is certainly something we will continue to watch as it approaches.
A cold front is expected to push through the area by Tuesday night, and we should get a break in any rain or storm activity for the start of the day Wednesday. It doesn't last long as round three of widespread rain begins Wednesday afternoon with this system intensifying throughout the night. Could also see a few isolated thunderstorms with this but flooding continues to be the main concern.
Finally, the last round of rain looks to come Thursday evening. This last round will bring us the risk once again to see some organized severe storms, but with this being several days out anything can change. A blast of cold air will move in past this system, bringing us back to chilly temperatures to end out the work week.