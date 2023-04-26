Widespread showers and storms return tonight through Thursday

Spotty showers this afternoon and evening will give way to widespread rain and thunderstorms late tonight and early Thursday.
Showers and storms will become more scattered during the late morning and afternoon on Thursday. A better chance at storms will likely arrive on Thursday night. While there is a low threat for large hail and damaging wind gusts, widespread severe weather is unlikely.
Light rain and clouds may linger around early on Friday, but the afternoon and evening look great! We'll see increasing sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. The latest weekend forecast is trending drier for North Alabama. If we do get rain, it will be most likely during the day on Sunday. Weekend highs will remain in the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered storms. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.