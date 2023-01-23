Widespread rain, strong gusts return Tuesday night

Clear skies and light winds will lead to a cold night! Lows for most will be in the upper 20s. Areas of fog may develop late in the night through early Tuesday.
Soak in the sun while we have it tomorrow morning. Clouds will build in the afternoon, then rain will arrive Tuesday evening. This will be another situation where everyone gets rain for much of the night. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but any threat for severe weather should stay well to our south. Rain totals will be around 0.5 - 1.0".
Strong winds will also return to North Alabama Tuesday night through Wednesday with wind gusts up to 40 mph expected.
Highs will be in the low to mid 50s tomorrow. Temperatures Wednesday will go from the 50s early to the 40s by the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.
We're keeping an eye on the possibility of a wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday. Light accumulating snow isn't out of the question for the high terrain.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Fog possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: E 2-6 MPH.
TUESDAY: AM sun, PM clouds. Evening rain likely. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.