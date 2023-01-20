Widespread rain likely Saturday night

Clear, calm and cool will be the theme tonight. Temperatures are forecast to dip down near the freezing mark. We will quickly rebound tomorrow with highs back to the mid 50s under a partly sunny sky.
Our next wave of rain will arrive around 8-10 p.m. Saturday evening and should stick around most of Saturday night. Scattered light showers will linger Sunday morning. We'll likely get a dry break Sunday afternoon before a few more showers move through Sunday evening.
More rain will be likely Tuesday into Tuesday night. This system has the potential to produce severe weather in South Alabama. As for us, some thunderstorms will be possible along with widespread rain and strong wind gusts.
Highs go from the 50s next Monday and Tuesday to the 40s later in the week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: E 4-8 MPH.