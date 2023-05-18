Widespread rain and a few strong storms Thursday afternoon

You'll need the umbrellas yet again Thursday. While most of us stay dry this morning, widespread showers and storms will begin to fire up around noon and last through the evening. Any storm today will produce heavy rain while some storms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Storm coverage will wind down tonight but isolated showers remain possible. Spotty showers can't be ruled out Friday as well. Mostly cloudy skies keep high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
A cold front brings another round of showers and storms late Friday night and early Saturday. Most of the rain will move out of North Alabama Saturday evening. Much quieter weather settles in next week with afternoon highs rebounding into the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong. Highs near 80. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH gusting to 20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E/SE 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH.