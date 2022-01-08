Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms Sunday

Rain arrives early Sunday morning and sticks around through the late afternoon. The heaviest rain looks to set in by midday and exit east into Georgia around sunset. Thunderstorms are expected but strong to severe storms are unlikely. However, 1-2" of rain in a 12-hour window is enough to create some localized flood issues. Especially considering many creeks and rivers were in minor to moderate flood stage just a few days ago.
Highs are slightly warmer Sunday, climbing to the upper 50s before the cold front passes. Lows take another dive by Monday morning, with most areas down to the upper-20s. Next workweek starts quiet with cold nights and chilly afternoons but afternoons will rebound back to the 50s starting Wednesday