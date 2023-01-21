Why the Saturn IB rocket off I-65 can't be repaired

The Space and Rocket Center says the Saturn IB rocket off I-65 is deteriorated beyond repair, and poses a safety risk.
Those repairs would cost over $7 million to disassemble and reconstruct the rocket with no guarantee it could withstand the process.
Even if those repairs were possible, it would need to be done on site since the rocket is just too big to move. Officials say the rocket would not be able to pass bridge overpasses on I-65 and there are other issues when it comes to alternate routes.
Repairs would also take a full-time team of experts to work on the rocket for more than a year, and it would not keep the Saturn IB rocket from deteriorating again. That's because the rocket wasn't mean to be outside in the weather for more than 40 years.
Now, the Rocket Center along with Marshall Space Flight Center are looking towards the future.
“We are inspired by the community’s passion for the rocket and the accomplishments it represents. Whether the rocket is replaced by a replica of the Saturn IB or another rocket, we’re excited at the possibility for a new enduring emblem of Alabama’s leadership in space exploration,” Dr. Kimberly Robinson, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, said.
They are working with local, state and federal leaders to come up with a sustainable and affordable replacement.
“This is an opportunity to create a landmark that will withstand the test of time and serve as a symbol of Alabama’s past and current role in space and technology,” said State Rep. Andy Whitt (R-Ardmore), who chairs the House Committee on Economic Development and Tourism. “Everyone involved is working together to create the next great icon for our community, our state, and our nation.”
Limestone County Commission Chair Collin Daly added, “After meeting with NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, I am 100 percent certain that we can work together to find a solution that echoes the voices of Alabama citizens and honors the legacy of those who took us to the moon.”
It's still unclear when the rocket will be taken down.