Why cats go so crazy for catnip

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 421 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama A And M University,
University Of Alabama In Huntsville and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, north central Madison, south central Moore, southeastern
Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntland, Lincoln, Smithland, Francisco, Beans Creek, Plevna,
Flintville, Elora and Crystal Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees will be
possible in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

When cats rub, roll against, chew and lick catnip leaves, it's not just playful high jinks sparked by the plant's intoxicating qualities. The behavior leads to the release of certain compounds that might protect cats from pesky mosquitoes, according to new research.

 Adobe Stock

Catnip isn't just intensely pleasurable for cats. It's also practical.

When your feline friend rubs, rolls against, chews and licks catnip leaves, it's not just playful hijinks sparked by the plant's intoxicating qualities. The behavior leads to the release of certain compounds that might protect cats from pesky mosquitoes, according to new research out of Japan.

Compounds called iridoids in the leaves of catnip (Nepeta cataria) and the plant silver vine (Actinidia polygama) act as an insect repellent as they are released when the cats rub their bodies against the leaves, the same team found in a study published last year.

Catnip, sometimes called catmint, and silver vine are both flowering plants with aromatic leaves that grow in many places around the world. Dried catnip and silver vine leaves are also used in cat toys.

The group's latest research has shown that the way cats lick and chew the leaves causes 10 times the amount of these compounds to be released, with damaged leaves thus making the insect repellent properties more effective.

With the help of 16 cats, the researchers compared feline responses to intact silver vine leaves and leaves the team crumpled and tore by hand. The cats showed a more prolonged interest in interacting with the damaged leaves than with the intact leaves.

Then, to test whether the felines were reacting to the iridoids specifically, the cats were given dishes with pure nepetalactone and nepetalactol — key active compounds in catnip and silver vine, respectively.

"Cats show the same response to iridoid cocktails and natural plants except for chewing," said Masao Miyazaki, a professor in the department of biological chemistry and food sciences at Iwate University in Japan, said in a news release. "They lick the chemicals on the plastic dish and rub against and roll over on the dish."

It's the smell of the plant that triggers the behavior, according to the research.

"When iridoid cocktails were applied on the bottom of dishes that were then covered by a punctured plastic cover, cats still exhibited licking and chewing even though they couldn't contact the chemicals directly," Miyazaki said. "This means that licking and chewing is an instinctive behavior elicited by olfactory stimulation of iridoids."

In the case of silver vine, damaging the leaves triggered the release of other iridoids.

"Nepetalactol accounts for over 90% of total iridoids in intact leaves, but this drops to about 45% in damaged leaves as other iridoids greatly increase," he said. "The altered iridoid mixture corresponding to damaged leaves promoted a much more prolonged response in cats."

The work might help identify plant enzymes that could be used as insect repellants for humans, the study said.

Miyazaki said that catnip and silver vine posed no risk to cats and were not addictive. The plants likely gave the cats a feeling of "euphoria," he explained via email.

