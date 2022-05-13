Who will get the Casey White, Vicky White reward money?

$25,000.
That’s how much money was offered as reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White and Vicky White in the days after their escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. (Read more HERE)
The U.S. Marshals Service offered $10,000 for accused murderer Casey White and $5,000 for Vicky White, the jail’s assistant director of corrections. Gov. Kay Ivey later added $5,000 to each reward.
The nationwide manhunt that began in Florence April 29 ended Monday in Evansville, Indiana, when a short chase concluded with Casey White being taken into custody and Vicky White shooting herself and later dying.
Contacted Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service said a decision on bestowing its portion of the reward has not yet been made, and could take some time.
“Community members are key partners with the U.S. Marshals and often share information that helps law enforcement to keep neighborhoods safe from violent offenders,” said Drew J. Wade, chief of the Office of Public Affairs.
“As part of the process to evaluate tips and reward distributions, the U.S. Marshals Service must evaluate all the tips received to determine which ones may prove helpful to the investigation and ultimately lead to the arrest of a wanted person.
“We generally define a ‘tip’ as information received from the public, not a law enforcement or government source, that was provided proactively or intentionally and in relation to an active investigation.
“Information received passively (unintentionally or unrelated to an actual fugitive investigation) by the public, or from another agency, is not considered a tip. USMS must determine if one tip, or multiple tips, led to an actual arrest.
“When determining if a tipster gets compensated by reward (in full or partially), USMS considers if the tip provided actionable information to the investigation and whether the tip led to the actual arrest.
“USMS may need weeks to complete this entire evaluation process. USMS will distribute reward money equitably and based on the totality of facts regarding helpfulness toward the conclusion of the investigation and ultimate arrest.”
Ivey’s office has not yet responded to questions about the governor’s portion of the reward.
Many on social media already have made their own determination about whom should receive the reward.
They want it to go to James Stinson, the Weinbach Car Wash manager who reported seeing Casey White and Vicky White on surveillance footage. They’ve taken to calling him “Car Wash James” and using #CarWashJames to refer to him online.
Even the sheriff of the Indiana county where Evansville is located tipped his hat to Stinson.
“I would also like to acknowledge Mr. James Stinson for reporting his suspicions to authorities,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding wrote in a post on his office’s website.
“His actions played a significant role in the resolution of this multi-jurisdictional incident.”
Earlier this week, Stinson spoke with WEVV, WAAY 31’s sister station in Evansville, about his part in the Whites’ case.
“Eight minutes. It’s all it took. Eight minutes,” Stinson said that’s how long Casey White was at the car wash hiding a Ford F-150 in plain sight. He then gets into a Cadillac driven by Vicky White and leaves the vehicle behind.
Stinson says he alerted law enforcement about all he saw. Speaking to the media on May 9, he provided images of the truck and a man who appeared to be Casey White.
One petition, with an organizer in North Alabama, is trying to raise $1,000 for Stinson now rather than wait to see what Ivey and the Marshals Service decide.
“We’ve decided to try to go all the way with this effort. We’re not waiting around to see if Mr. Stinson receives reward money elsewhere. We’re going to do it right here, right now,” says text on this GoFundMe by Mark White.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, $1,052 has been raised.
Amber Savallo started her own petition to help Stinson get the reward.
“He said if you see something, say something and he did. I just really hope that James can get that from them because I feel like he deserves it 100%,” Savallo said.
“James is just humble. He doesn’t want the attention. He says he doesn’t want the money but he deserves it. He seen something and he said something and that’s all it takes.
“I just hope that they can see it and the world can see James’ heroism.”