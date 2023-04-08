White team takes down Maroon in the Alabama A&M Spring Game, 30-8

In a rainy day on the Hill, the duo of Xavier Lankford and Davaryl Moffett shined in the Alabama A&M spring football game on Saturday, leading the white team to a 30-8 win in the Maroon and White game inside Louis Crews Stadium.
Moffett played running back at Smiths Station High School, but when he came to Alabama A&M four years ago, he was moved to linebacker.
That experiment didn't pan out and Moffett moved to running back last season. Unfortunately, because of the Bulldogs' depth at the position, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound redshirt sophomore was limited to playing on special teams.
After the way Moffett played Saturday in Alabama A&M's Maroon and White game, he will likely see plenty of playing time in the Bulldogs' backfield this season.
Unofficially, Moffett rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown to help the White beat the Maroon 30-8 on a soggy afternoon at Louis Crews Stadium.
"We've got a lot of talent in the running back room," Moffett said. "We all bring something different to the table. We have guys that run with power. We have guys that have great speed. We have guys that have moves. We've got a good bond in the room."
Donovan Eaglin, a transfer from Michigan State, headlines a group of talented returnees. He earned second-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors a year ago, but managed just nine yards on six carries Saturday on the Maroon team.
Moffett and junior college transfer Kenny Wilkins, who finished with 60 yards on nine carries, gave the White team a terrific 1-2 punch Saturday. Isaiah Nwokenkwo, a redshirt sophomore from Bradley, Ill., is also expected to be in the rotation.
"We've got some guys that can tote the pill," A&M head coach Connell Maynor said.
Lankford started at quarterback for the White team and solidified his grip on the job, but Jason Mai, who tutors A&M's quarterbacks, said the competition will continue in fall camp when Quincy Casey returns from a shoulder injury.
Unofficially, Lankford was 7-of-16 for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 33 yards on six carries.
"Xavier had a good day," Mai said. "Before we started spring practice, I told him we needed him to become a better leader, make good decisions and get better every day. He did all of those things. We need him to continue to get better this summer and get ready to compete this fall."
"I was pleased with the way I played for the most part," Lankford said. "I think I got better and showed some improvement this spring. There are some things I need to improve on. I need to get better with my pre and post snap reads. I need to be able to see things faster and improve my footwork. I'm going to work really hard this summer to get better at those things."
The White team went 75 yards in 10 plays to take an early 6-0 lead on Wilkins' 1-yard run barely two minutes into the game.
Defensive end Zareon Hayes tackled Eaglin in the end zone for a safety to give the White team an 8-0 lead with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.
Lankford found Braxton Toliver with a 43-yard touchdown pass with just over two minutes left in the first half to give the White team a 14-0 lead.
After Lynn Pettway picked off a pass from Ashley Tucker Jr. late in the half, Lankford found Toliver again on a 24-yard touchdown pass as time expired to put the White team up 22-0 at intermission.
Toliver, a redshirt freshman from Montgomery, had two catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
"Xavier and I developed some chemistry this spring," said Toliver, who also caught a touchdown pass during last year's spring game. "Redshirting last season lit a fire under me. I want to be on the field playing this year."
Tucker threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Donivan Wright and converted the two-point conversion to pull the Maroon team within 22-8 early in the third quarter.
Moffett ended his strong effort with a 30-yard touchdown run that displayed a mix of speed and power to make it 28-8 with 5:46 left. Jacolby Hewitt ran in the two-point conversion to make it 30-8.
Overall, Maynor said he was pleased with his team's effort.
"We had a good spring," Maynor said. "Xavier threw the ball well most of the day. He's got what it takes. He's got to be a little more consistent. Flashes of greatness can get you beat. When healthy, the offensive line played well. Our running backs and receivers improved. Defensively, we've got depth along the line and when the line is strong, it takes pressure off the linebackers and the secondary. We've just got to keep getting better."