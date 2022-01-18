 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

White House launches Covid-19 test website early. Here's how to get your at-home test now

  • Updated
At-home Covid tests

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home Covid-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially launch.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to order four tests per residential address, to be delivered by the Postal Service.

It marks the latest step by President Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

A White House official website is “currently in its beta phase” and operating at a “limited capacity ahead of its official launch” on Wednesday.

