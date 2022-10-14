Whitaker Cottage Community provides homes, mentors for women aging out of foster care

Nestled away in Ardmore are five cottages. They're designed to serve as a home for women aging out of foster care.
At the age of 20, foster women need to leave the "main house" or the home they've grown up in.
They're ready for college or work, so they pack up their belongings and seek new living arrangements, but that's not always easy.
The cottages are designed to serve a purpose and give women a place to call their own.
"We just saw the consistent need, and as we continue to keep our house full of girls that we're serving, we knew that more and more girls would need a stable home to call their own," said Lee Marshall, CEO and founder of Kids to Love.
Davidson Farms is home to girls aged 7 to 19 in the foster system. When they age out at 20, they're forced to embark on a new, unfamiliar chapter.
"At 20, we're hoping that they are ready to go to college, getting a job, learning to become independent young ladies," said Marshall.
Marshall saw the importance of young women living independently. In just a few years, with some highs and lows, her vision came into picture.
"We already have one young lady that moved out of the main house that's moving in, and for her to have a place to call home, for us to remove that worry of, 'Where am I going to go? Where am I going to sleep?' — that's just a basic need," said Marshall.
Every detail is thought of with intention. A washer and dryer, a bathroom, a full kitchen and living space — all in the comfort of one cottage.
"The great thing about staying here is they're still connected to the main house, because we really build a family here," said Marshall.
The importance of family is something Marshall knows a thing or two about.
"I was born into foster care. I was adopted at the age of 2," said Marshall. "Oh, by the grace of God, I was placed with a loving family, but I could be any of the girls we serve every single day," said Marshall.
She said God challenged her to be a voice and an advocate.
"They're not numbers or statistics. We build relationships with them. They become our girls," said Marshall.
Marshall's vision for these five cottages is far from over.
"Our goal is to eventually build 20 on this land, and it is an aging-out independent success living program," said Marshall.
The organization doesn't just give young ladies a place to call home. They're given mentors and tools to be successful.
Girls living in the cottages range from 20 to 25 years old.
Kids to Love started in 2004 and has had a direct impact on the lives of more than 259,000 children living in foster care.
According to the University of Chicago, 20% of foster youth will become homeless the day they age out. To donate so that Marshall and her team can build more cottages, click here.