Which animals would you like to see at a North Alabama zoo? NALZS wants to know

Kodiak bear

Which animal would you most like to see at a zoo in North Alabama?

The North Alabama Zoological Society needs your help. 

They're asking for input on what animals you'd like to see first at the planned zoo in North Alabama. The organization says the zoo and aquarium will be built in phases, and they plan to build according to the public's preference.

Click here to fill out the survey.

The zoological park will be located north of Martin Line Road, south of Tanner. A research campus will be built along Limestone Creek, north of Madison. 

Learn more about the project here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

