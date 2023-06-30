Where to see fireworks in North Alabama for July 4th weekend, holiday

It's the time of year for fireworks!
With Fourth of July weekend upon us, WAAY 31 has compiled a list of events with fireworks going on through the holiday. Let us know if we are missing any events by emailing us at newsroom@waaytv.com.
Saturday, July 1
Falkville
- Star Spangled Day at Morgan County South Park
- When: 7:30 to 11 p.m.
- Where: 1082 Culver Rd, Falkville, AL 35622
- What: Join us for this FREE community event with firework display, free food, and live entertainment. The Falkville High School senior class will present the Woodmen Life American Flag with a special performance of God Bless the USA by Vaughn Burden. Bring a chair/blanket and be ready for a FUN FAMILY event! We hope to see you there!
Hazel Green
- Hazel Green Athletic Association Annual Car Show at Billy Hunter Park
- When: Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Prior event from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Where: 168 Carriger Road, Hazel Green, AL 35750
- What: Good food, awesome vendors, fireworks, and more! Spectators are free!
Huntsville
- Independence Weekend Celebration at MidCity
- When: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Full event spans from Friday to Sunday.
- Where: 5901 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806 What: Join MidCity District from Friday, June 30th to Sunday, July 2nd, for TONS of wonderful, family-friendly activities! Live music, our biggest fireworks show ever, a watermelon carving contest, a farmers market, Mullet and Mustache Contest, amazing food, beverages, and more!
Sunday, July 2
Athens
- Independence Day Celebration 2023 at Sardis Springs Baptist Church
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 18310 Highway 251, Athens, AL 35613
- What: Join us as we celebrate Independence Day at Sardis Springs. Gold City Quartet will be with us for a concert (indoors) at 7 p.m., followed by a Homemade Ice Cream Fellowship and an incredible fireworks display. FREE ADMISSION! A love offering will be accepted to support the ministry of Gold City Quartet.
Tuesday, July 4
Athens
- Red, White & Boom! Fourth of July Fireworks with the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 100 US-31, Athens, AL 35611 (Athens Middle School)
- What: This is a FREE community event sponsored by Athens-Limestone County Tourism, Redstone Federal Credit Union, City of Athens and Limestone County Commission! Fireworks show will be visible from your parked car at Athens Middle School! Happy Independence Day!
Decatur
- Spirit of America Festival at Point Mallard Park
- When: Fireworks at 9 p.m. Full event from 4 to 10 p.m.
- Where: 2901 Point Mallard Circle, Decatur, AL 35601
- What: People can come enjoy the water park starting at 10 a.m. For July 4th, there will be a Children's Bike Parade, Kiwanis Children's Area & Vendor Expo, and fireworks!
Florence
- 40th Annual Shoals Spirit of Freedom Celebration at McFarland Park
- When: Fireworks at 9 p.m. Entire event is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence, AL 35630
- What: More than a dozen food trucks and concessionaires! Live music kicks off on the Greenway Stage at 4 p.m.! This year's lineup includes Austin Bohannon, CONNR, Taylor Grace, Grammy award winner Gary Nichols, and BoomTown Saints! Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the beautiful Tennessee River!
Guntersville
- Fireworks over Lake Guntersville at Civitan Park
- When: Fireworks at 9 p.m. Prior event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Where: 1130 Sunset Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976
- What: The Mountain Valley Arts Council will have a free concert featuring JED Eye at the Jeff Cook Stage located at Civitan Park prior to the fireworks with food vendors onsite. The fireworks will be shot at the end of the parking lot at Bill Moore Baseball Field by Civitan Park out over the water. Make sure to tune in to WTWX 95.9 FM for fireworks show music.
Gurley
- Celebrate July 4th with the Town of Gurley at Charles Stone Park
- When: Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Prior event starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 255 Walker St., Gurley, AL 35748
- What: There will be live music and fireworks begin at dark! There will be many vendors!
Henagar
- Sand Mountain Potato Festival at Henagar Park
- When: Fireworks at 9 p.m. Full event starts at 10 a.m.
- Where: 18294 AL-75, Henagar, AL 35978
- What: Experience the pride of Henagar at the Sand Mountain Potato Festival! Join us for a day filled with festivities, starting with a lively parade and culminating in a breathtaking fireworks display. Enjoy kids' activities, live entertainment, delectable food, and captivating antique car and tractor shows. Don't miss this patriotic celebration at Henagar City Park on Sand Mountain!
Huntsville
- Fourth of July Celebration with Fireworks at The Village Providence
- When: 6 to 10 p.m.
- Where: 7 Towne Center Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
- What: Free Fireworks! No outside food or drinks are allowed at the free events, but many of the Village of Providence restaurants will be open. All outdoor events are subject to reschedule or cancellation due to bad weather.
Madison
- Trash Pandas vs. Lookouts at Toyota Field
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 500 Trash Panda Way, Madison, AL 35758
- What: Celebrate Independence Day at Toyota Field. Watch a Trash Pandas game and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Get your tickets today!
