Where to find farmers markets in North Alabama

If you are looking for fresh produce, meats, flowers and more, North Alabama has a variety of farmers markets open this summer.
With farmers market season upon us, Sweet Grown Alabama recently provided a list of 2023 farmers markets across the state.
Sweet Grown Alabama says that 60 cents of every dollar you spend at your local market is reinvested right back into your community.
WAAY 31 has condensed Sweet Grown Alabama’s list to provide you with locations in North Alabama. You will find farmers markets in Athens, Decatur, Fort Payne, Huntsville, Killen, Meridianville, and Moulton. Let us know if we are missing any North Alabama farmers markets by emailing us at newsroom@waaytv.com.
Athens
- Athens Farmers Market
- When: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays May 2 - Aug. 29 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays June 3 - Sept. 30.
- Where: 409 W Green St., Athens, AL 35611
- What:
- Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
- Apples
- Baked Goods
- Beans
- Beef
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Candy/Confections
- Cantaloupe
- Corn (Field)
- Cucumbers
- Eggs
- Fresh Cut Flowers
- Honey
- Jams/Jellies
- Lettuce
- Okra
- Peas
- Peppers
- Pork
- Sauces/Condiments
- Squash
- Sweet Corn
- Sweet Potatoes
- Tomatoes
- Watermelon
- Wood Products
- Who:
- Email: tererichardson@athensmainstreet.org
- Phone: 256-232-9040
Decatur
- Morgan County/Decatur Farmers Market
- When: 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays
- Where: 211 1st Ave. SE, Decatur, AL 35601
- What:
- Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
- Apples
- Baked Goods
- Beans
- Beef
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Candy/Confections
- Cantaloupe
- Chicken
- Cucumbers
- Dry Rubs/Spices
- Eggs
- Fresh Cut Flowers
- Greens
- Herbs
- Honey
- Jams/Jellies
- Lettuce
- Microgreens
- Muscadine Grapes
- Okra
- Peaches
- Peas
- Peppers
- Squash
- Strawberries
- Sweet Corn
- Sweet Potatoes
- Tomatoes
- Watermelon
- Who:
- Email: mcdfmarket@gmail.com
- Phone: 256-476-5595
Fort Payne
- DeKalb County Farmers Market
- When: 3 p.m. until sold out Tuesdays and Fridays June 6 - Mid-October
- Where: 151 18th St., Fort Payne, AL 35967
- What:
- Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
- Apples
- Baked Goods
- Corn (Field)
- Cucumbers
- Greens
- Honey
- Okra
- Peaches
- Peanuts
- Peas
- Pecans
- Peppers
- Roasted/Boiled Peanuts
- Squash
- Strawberries
- Sweet Corn
- Sweet Potatoes
- Tomatoes
- Watermelon
- Who:
- Email: rharcrow@dekalbcountyal.us
- Phone: 256-996-3737
- Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market
- When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays June - October
- Where: 509 Gault Ave. N, Fort Payne, AL 35967
- What:
- Fresh produce
- Jams & jellies
- Local honey
- Baked goods
- And more!
- Who:
- Email: info@fortpaynemainstreet.org
- Phone: 256-996-2131
Huntsville
- Bailey Cove Farmers Market
- When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays June - September
- Where: 12200 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville, AL 35803
- What:
- Farm fresh vegetables
- Meats
- Eggs
- Baked goods
- Dog treats
- Honey
- Flowers
- Pickles
- Coffee
- Tea
- And more!
- Who:
- Email: bcfarmersmarket@stthomashuntsville.org
- Phone: 256-880-0247
- Greene Street Market
- When: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays May - August and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays September - October
- Where: 208 Eustis Ave. SE, Huntsville, AL 35801
- What:
- Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
- Apples
- Baked Goods
- Beef
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Candy/Confections
- Cheese
- Container Plants/Greenhouse & Nursery Products/Shrubs/Etc.
- Corn (Field)
- Cucumbers
- Eggs
- Fresh Cut Flowers
- Greens
- Hemp/Seed/Clones/Biomass
- Herbs
- Honey
- Ice Cream
- Jams/Jellies
- Lettuce
- Marinades/Dressings
- Microgreens
- Muscadine Grapes
- Peaches
- Peas
- Pecans
- Peppers
- Roasted/Boiled Peanuts
- Strawberries
- Sweet Corn
- Sweet Potatoes
- Tomatoes
- Watermelon
- Who:
- Email: greenestreetmarket@gmail.com
- Phone: 256-682-4429
- Madison County Farmers Market
- When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays - Saturdays
- Where: 1022 Cook Ave. NW, Huntsville, AL 35801
- What:
- Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
- Baked Goods
- Beans
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Container Plants/Greenhouse & Nursery Products/Shrubs/Etc.
- Corn (Field)
- Fresh Cut Flowers
- Honey
- Jams/Jellies
- Lettuce
- Peppers
- Potatoes
- Squash
- Strawberries
- Sweet Potatoes
- Tomatoes
- Watermelon
- Who:
- Email: mcfarmersmarket2022@gmail.com
- Phone: 256-532-1661
- The Market at MidCity
- When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays March 12 - Nov. 12
- Where: 5909 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806
- What:
- Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
- Apples
- Baked Goods
- Beef
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Butter
- Candy/Confections
- Cantaloupe
- Cheese
- Chicken
- Corn (Field)
- Cucumbers
- Dry Rubs/Spices
- Eggs
- Fresh Cut Flowers
- Herbs
- Honey
- Ice Cream
- Jams/Jellies
- Lettuce
- Microgreens
- Okra
- Peaches
- Pears
- Peas
- Peppers
- Pork
- Sauces/Condiments
- Squash
- Strawberries
- Sweet Corn
- Sweet Potatoes
- Tomatoes
- Watermelon
- Wood Products
- Who:
- Email: info@thecamphsv.com
- Phone: 256-763-7877
- Village of Providence Farmers Market
- When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays April 1 - Nov. 11
- Where: 7 Town Center Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
- What:
- Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
- Apples
- Beans
- Beef
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Candy/Confections
- Cantaloupe
- Container Plants/Greenhouse & Nursery Products/Shrubs/Etc.
- Corn (Field)
- Cucumbers
- Fresh Cut Flowers
- Greens
- Herbs
- Honey
- Jams/Jellies
- Lettuce
- Muscadine Grapes
- Okra
- Peaches
- Peas
- Peppers
- Pork
- Sauces/Condiments
- Squash
- Strawberries
- Sweet Corn
- Sweet Potatoes
- Tomatoes
- Wood Products
- Who:
- Email: providencemarkethsv@gmail.com
- Phone: 225-721-8829
Killen
- Farmers Market at Killen Park
- When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays
- Where: Lock Six Road, Killen, AL 35645
- What:
- Asparagus
- Baked Goods
- Beef
- Broccoli
- Brussels sprouts
- Cabbage
- CBD Products
- Collards
- Container Plants/Greenhouse & Nursery Products/Shrubs/Etc.
- Eggs
- Fresh Cut Flowers
- Goat Meat
- Greens
- Honey
- Jams/Jellies
- Lamb
- Microgreens
- Pork
- Strawberries
- Who:
Meridianville
- Tuesday Farmers Market at Meridianville
- When: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays June 6 - Aug. 29
- Where: 175 Monroe Road, Meridianville, AL 35759
- What:
- Baked Goods
- CBD Products
- Chicken
- Container Plants/Greenhouse & Nursery Products/Shrubs/Etc.
- Cucumbers
- Eggs
- Fresh Cut Flowers
- Greens
- Herbs
- Honey
- Jams/Jellies
- Okra
- Pork
- Squash
- Sweet Corn
- Tomatoes
- Watermelon
- Who:
- Email: info@tuesdayfarmersmarket.com
- Phone: 256-693-0905
Moulton
- Lawrence County Farmers Market
- When: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays and 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
- Where: 13182 AL Highway 157, Moulton, AL 35650
- What:
- Farm fresh produce
- Honey
- Flowers
- And more!
- Who:
- Email: marybuddy44@gmail.com
- Phone: 256-303-7553
For the latest updates on Alabama farmers markets and to find locally grown products near you, visit SweetGrownAlabama.org.