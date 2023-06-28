 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
117 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Where to find farmers markets in North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Farmers Markets

Images from the Bailey Cove Farmer's Market, MidCity District, and The Providence Market Instagram pages. 

If you are looking for fresh produce, meats, flowers and more, North Alabama has a variety of farmers markets open this summer. 

With farmers market season upon us, Sweet Grown Alabama recently provided a list of 2023 farmers markets across the state.

Sweet Grown Alabama says that 60 cents of every dollar you spend at your local market is reinvested right back into your community.

WAAY 31 has condensed Sweet Grown Alabama’s list to provide you with locations in North Alabama. You will find farmers markets in Athens, Decatur, Fort Payne, Huntsville, Killen, Meridianville, and Moulton. Let us know if we are missing any North Alabama farmers markets by emailing us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Athens

  • Athens Farmers Market
    • When: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays May 2 - Aug. 29 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays June 3 - Sept. 30.
    • Where: 409 W Green St., Athens, AL 35611
    • What:
      • Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
      • Apples
      • Baked Goods
      • Beans
      • Beef
      • Blackberries
      • Blueberries
      • Candy/Confections
      • Cantaloupe
      • Corn (Field)
      • Cucumbers
      • Eggs
      • Fresh Cut Flowers
      • Honey
      • Jams/Jellies
      • Lettuce
      • Okra
      • Peas
      • Peppers
      • Pork
      • Sauces/Condiments
      • Squash
      • Sweet Corn
      • Sweet Potatoes
      • Tomatoes
      • Watermelon
      • Wood Products
    • Who: 

Decatur

  • Morgan County/Decatur Farmers Market
    • When: 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays
    • Where: 211 1st Ave. SE, Decatur, AL 35601
    • What:
      • Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
      • Apples
      • Baked Goods
      • Beans
      • Beef
      • Blackberries
      • Blueberries
      • Candy/Confections
      • Cantaloupe
      • Chicken
      • Cucumbers
      • Dry Rubs/Spices
      • Eggs
      • Fresh Cut Flowers
      • Greens
      • Herbs
      • Honey
      • Jams/Jellies
      • Lettuce
      • Microgreens
      • Muscadine Grapes
      • Okra
      • Peaches
      • Peas
      • Peppers
      • Squash
      • Strawberries
      • Sweet Corn
      • Sweet Potatoes
      • Tomatoes
      • Watermelon
    • Who:

Fort Payne

  • DeKalb County Farmers Market
    • When: 3 p.m. until sold out Tuesdays and Fridays June 6 - Mid-October
    • Where: 151 18th St., Fort Payne, AL 35967
    • What:
      • Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
      • Apples
      • Baked Goods
      • Corn (Field)
      • Cucumbers
      • Greens
      • Honey
      • Okra
      • Peaches
      • Peanuts
      • Peas
      • Pecans
      • Peppers
      • Roasted/Boiled Peanuts
      • Squash
      • Strawberries
      • Sweet Corn
      • Sweet Potatoes
      • Tomatoes
      • Watermelon
    • Who: 

Huntsville

  • Greene Street Market
    • When: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays May - August and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays September - October
    • Where: 208 Eustis Ave. SE, Huntsville, AL 35801
    • What:
      • Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
      • Apples
      • Baked Goods
      • Beef
      • Blackberries
      • Blueberries
      • Candy/Confections
      • Cheese
      • Container Plants/Greenhouse & Nursery Products/Shrubs/Etc.
      • Corn (Field)
      • Cucumbers
      • Eggs
      • Fresh Cut Flowers
      • Greens
      • Hemp/Seed/Clones/Biomass
      • Herbs
      • Honey
      • Ice Cream
      • Jams/Jellies
      • Lettuce
      • Marinades/Dressings
      • Microgreens
      • Muscadine Grapes
      • Peaches
      • Peas
      • Pecans
      • Peppers
      • Roasted/Boiled Peanuts
      • Strawberries
      • Sweet Corn
      • Sweet Potatoes
      • Tomatoes
      • Watermelon
    • Who:
  • Madison County Farmers Market
    • When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays - Saturdays
    • Where: 1022 Cook Ave. NW, Huntsville, AL 35801
    • What:
      • Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
      • Baked Goods
      • Beans
      • Blackberries
      • Blueberries
      • Container Plants/Greenhouse & Nursery Products/Shrubs/Etc.
      • Corn (Field)
      • Fresh Cut Flowers
      • Honey
      • Jams/Jellies
      • Lettuce
      • Peppers
      • Potatoes
      • Squash
      • Strawberries
      • Sweet Potatoes
      • Tomatoes
      • Watermelon
    • Who:
  • The Market at MidCity
    • When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays March 12 - Nov. 12
    • Where: 5909 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806
    • What:
      • Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
      • Apples
      • Baked Goods
      • Beef
      • Blackberries
      • Blueberries
      • Butter
      • Candy/Confections
      • Cantaloupe
      • Cheese
      • Chicken
      • Corn (Field)
      • Cucumbers
      • Dry Rubs/Spices
      • Eggs
      • Fresh Cut Flowers
      • Herbs
      • Honey
      • Ice Cream
      • Jams/Jellies
      • Lettuce
      • Microgreens
      • Okra
      • Peaches
      • Pears
      • Peas
      • Peppers
      • Pork
      • Sauces/Condiments
      • Squash
      • Strawberries
      • Sweet Corn
      • Sweet Potatoes
      • Tomatoes
      • Watermelon
      • Wood Products
    • Who:
  • Village of Providence Farmers Market
    • When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays April 1 - Nov. 11
    • Where: 7 Town Center Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
    • What:
      • Acidified Foods (Pickles, Salsas, Relishes)
      • Apples
      • Beans
      • Beef
      • Blackberries
      • Blueberries
      • Candy/Confections
      • Cantaloupe
      • Container Plants/Greenhouse & Nursery Products/Shrubs/Etc.
      • Corn (Field)
      • Cucumbers
      • Fresh Cut Flowers
      • Greens
      • Herbs
      • Honey
      • Jams/Jellies
      • Lettuce
      • Muscadine Grapes
      • Okra
      • Peaches
      • Peas
      • Peppers
      • Pork
      • Sauces/Condiments
      • Squash
      • Strawberries
      • Sweet Corn
      • Sweet Potatoes
      • Tomatoes
      • Wood Products
    • Who:

Killen

  • Farmers Market at Killen Park
    • When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays
    • Where: Lock Six Road, Killen, AL 35645
    • What:
      • Asparagus
      • Baked Goods
      • Beef
      • Broccoli
      • Brussels sprouts
      • Cabbage
      • CBD Products
      • Collards
      • Container Plants/Greenhouse & Nursery Products/Shrubs/Etc.
      • Eggs
      • Fresh Cut Flowers
      • Goat Meat
      • Greens
      • Honey
      • Jams/Jellies
      • Lamb
      • Microgreens
      • Pork
      • Strawberries
    • Who:

Meridianville

Moulton

For the latest updates on Alabama farmers markets and to find locally grown products near you, visit SweetGrownAlabama.org.

