When to get the Covid-19 booster shot after breakthrough infection

Alabama has reached a record high COVID-19 positivity rate. More than 46 percent of people getting tested for COVID, have the virus.
A lot of those testing positive are vaccinated but not boosted.
So when can you get your booster shot after a breakthrough case?
According to the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health, you can get it almost right away.
"Once you finish your isolation and you feel better, you're over your acute symptoms, you can get the booster as soon as you feel better, essentially," Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH said.
However, Huntsville Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Ali Hassoun has a different recommendation.
"We initially said we should wait about three months, but from the data we have, probably six to eight weeks after the infection would be OK to go ahead and do the shot," Hassoun said.
Hassoun said this will prevent people from having side-effects to the vaccine.
"You might have a little bit more like the fever and ache associated you know the systemic symptom associated with the shot and that's why we really telling our patients you can wait a little bit longer," Hassoun said.
But, what if you received an antibody infusion? Dr. Wes Stubblefield said to wait 90 days.
"And that's because the antibodies are in your blood and that could potentially react to the vaccine," Stubblefield said.
Many people may assume they don't need the booster at all because of their natural antibodies. However, Stubblefield warned those will not last forever.
"We know from other circulating coronaviruses that are not COVID-19, is that you only get a short-lived immunity and then its pretty much gone so you can continue to get this over and over and over again," Stubblefield said.
While the recommendations may vary from doctor to doctor, both of these physicians agreed, the booster shot is an important tool in the fight against COVID.
"We know the vaccine works better for people who had the disease beforehand," Stubblefield said. "That's where they saw the highest antibody levels."
According the the ADPH, less than 30 percent of those eligible for a booster shot in our state have received one.