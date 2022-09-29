What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes

Residents near Redstone Arsenal are voicing concerns over large explosions shaking the entire neighborhood. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes.
"So the last two weeks, every day about 2 to 3 times a day there's a large explosion," said Mike, who lives off of Zierdt Road.
On the outside, his neighborhood looks quiet and peaceful. He said lately it's been torn apart by loud explosions.
"[It] shakes the whole house and the whole neighborhood," said Mike.
Mike, along with other neighbors, believe the activity comes from Redstone Arsenal, which is just a few miles away.
"Being close to the Arsenal, I guess you're used to the blasts," he said.
However, after two years of living near Redstone Arsenal, Mike had never experienced damage to his home until now. An explosion shook the soffit off his roof, and the insulation is still lining his doorway. A nearby resident had a similar problem.
"Well, at first I thought it was some animal or something that damaged it, but then I looked on Facebook and I noticed that all of my neighbors were having the same issue," said Salvador Mayoral.
Facebook posts from Madison to Morgan County all asked the same question: What was that explosion?
"I've never had any damage to the house or anything, this is the first time," said Mayoral.
U.S. Army Redstone Test Center released a statement on Thursday:
"The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center has been conducting routine operations on one of our test areas on the southern end of Redstone Arsenal this week.
Any time noise levels are exceptionally elevated during operations, we work with our Redstone Arsenal partners to notify the community. The operations this week have been routine in regard to noise levels.
RTC adheres to rigorous safety standards in all aspects of testing and operations. We always appreciate the community's understanding as we conduct our mission in support of our nation's military."
Some residents say they did not get a heads up about recent activity. "Lately we haven't gotten any notifications," said Mike.
As far as the damages, Mayoral said he contacted Redstone Arsenal and, "They just said I'll send you the form, file the complaint, the repair estimate, and it's going to be a slow process."
Redstone Arsenal told him it could take a while. "I can't wait for eventually, you know this is my house. I got to make sure there's nothing wrong with it," said Mayoral.
"We're just small homeowners that live by a military base, and it's unfortunate but hopefully they do rectify the issue," said Mike.