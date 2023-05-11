What's next for Alabamians as U.S. COVID-19 health order ends

On Thursday, the U.S.' more than three-year-old COVID-19 health order ended.
The White House said it made the decision to let the order expire due to the disease no longer being as disruptive a force as it once was.
"We're in a different place," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, district medical manager for the Alabama Department of Public Health. "The virus itself has changed, it's just not as severe as it was in the beginning."
What exactly will change with this order now gone?
Stubblefield said the major change people will notice relates to testing.
"There may be co-pays associated with buying over the counter COVID-19 tests," said Stubblefield. "Or [even] getting a COVID-19 test at a health provider's office."
What will not change is people's access to vaccines.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government pre-purchased vaccines and treatments so those would be free to the U.S. population," said Stubblefield. "Those treatments and vaccines are still available."
The government's decision to end the health order is another good sign the pandemic is weakening, but Stubblefield said the illness can still be deadly.
"It's still out there, it can infect people, it could put you in the hospital," said Stubblefield. "Continue to do the things you were doing before and if you are at a high risk, take special precautions."